OU Basketball: Oklahoma’s Joe Bamisile Sparks Steady Performance Against UNC-Wilmington

NORMAN — Joe Bamisile breathed life into Oklahoma’s offense on Tuesday night.

The George Washington transfer hit his first four shots, pouring in 12 first half to help power the Sooners past the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 74-53 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Through two games, the OU (2-1) offense averaged just 58.5 points per game.

On Tuesday night, the Sooners surpassed 58 points with nine minutes left in the game to coast across the finish line.

Bamisile played a season-high 15 minutes, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, two rebounds and one assist.

The 6-foot-5 guard’s ability to get to the rim helped space OU’s offense which looked stagnate over the Sooners’ first two games fo the season.

Oklahoma rode the spark from Bamisile to a 37-21 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Excellent passing from fellow guards Grant Sherfield and Milos Uzan kept the offense flowing throughout the game.

Sherfield led the team with six assists, and Uzan added another five to help push the team to 19 total assists on Tuesday night.

Playing in rhythm, Oklahoma’s bench also had its best performance of the year.

Porter Moser got 30 points from his reserves, and the team shot 53 percent from the field overall which were both season highs.

Sherfield scored 15 points alongside Bamisile, and sophomore guard C.J. Noland also scored in double figures, adding 11 points, two rebounds and an assist.

OU’s defense held strong as well, holding the Seahawks to 35 percent shooting from the field.

The second half lead, which ballooned to 24 at one point, allowed Moser to dip deep into his bench.

Freshman Benny Schroder and transfer forward Yaya Keita both made their OU debuts late in the game after a tight couple of games to open the season.

Moser’s Sooners return to action on Friday night when Oklahoma will host South Alabama at 7 p.m. the Lloyd Noble Center, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.