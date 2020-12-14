OU's Elijah Harkless could return vs. ORU

Elijah Harkless CSUN Athletics

Elijah Harkless’ long, strange trip may be finally taking a turn that puts him back on the basketball floor.

Harkless transferred to Oklahoma this year from Cal State Northridge, but his waiver for immediate eligibility has not been approved.

The Athletic reported this week, however, that the NCAA Division I council will vote Wednesday to issue a blanket waiver that approves all current basketball transfers.

Harkless, a 6-foot-3, junior guard, averaged 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals last year at CSUN. He was one of only 17 Division players to average 10, 5.5, 2.5 and 1.6.

He’s considered an elite perimeter defender, and his skills would add immediate punch to the Sooner lineup. Still, OU coach Lon Kruger on Monday cautioned against expecting too much too soon from Harkless, who could be on the floor as soon as Wednesday’s home game against Oral Roberts.

“It’ll take a bit,” Kruger said. “Obviously when you’ve not prepared for a game, it’s like he’s preparing for his first game, where we’ve now had three or four under our belt.”

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman has reported that the vote could be taken sooner than Wednesday, but it likely wouldn’t be announced before then.

Some coaches have been critical of both the rule and the timing of the rule.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins called immediate transfer eligibility “the worst rule since the APR” and said it would allow student-athletes to jump arbitrarily from school to school without considering any lasting consequences.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga said Saturday after the Hurricanes’ loss to Pittsburgh, “Why would you make a decision like this in the middle of December? If you are going to make changes, why aren't you making them before the season starts?

“… From what I understand, that decision is not going to be announced until like 5 o'clock on Wednesday afternoon. Are you kidding me? That’s a joke. We have to wait until the last minute. We play at 6.”

That’s where Kruger finds himself with Harkless. If the vote passes in time for the Sooners’ 7 p.m. tipoff, he can play against ORU. If not, he’ll have to wait. OU’s next game is Saturday afternoon against Houston Baptist, and Big 12 Conference play resumes next Tuesday.

“He’s practiced great, works hard, very good feel for the game, understands what’s going on clearly,” Kruger said. “So he’ll make the adjustment as quickly as anyone could.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.