REPORT: Another Oklahoma basketball player enters the portal

Forward Victor Iwuakor is the latest Sooner to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal



Another member of the Oklahoma basketball team has entered the transfer portal.

SoonerScoop.com reports that this time, sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor has placed his name in the portal.

Iwuakor averaged 10.8 minutes per game in the 2020-21 season, totaling 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest on 48.9 percent shooting from the floor.

The 6-foot-8 forward out of Sulphur Springs, TX, saw his role diminish down the home stretch of the season, with coach Lon Kruger struggling to find the sophomore consistent minutes.

Lon Kruger and Victor Iwuakor Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Iwuakor is just the latest member of the program who plans on departing, with Austin Reaves and De’Vion Harmon entering the NBA Draft, as well as Trey Phipps and Anyang Garang also entering the transfer portal.

Phipps announced yesterday his decision to transfer to ORU.

Senior center Kur Kuath will also look to begin his professional career.

The program is of course conducting a coaching search as well as Kruger announced his retirement last week after 10 years in charge of the Sooners.

Brady Manek and Alondes Williams also have decisions to make as neither has yet announced if they will return to the program, or set out on the next stage in their basketball careers.