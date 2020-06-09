AllSooners
Report Card: Joe C. Gets an 'A'

John. E. Hoover

Interesting read over at WatchStadium.com today.

College football reporter Brett McMurphy and college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman take an extensive look at how athletic directors around FBS are performing, and Tuesday’s edition centers on the Big 12 Conference and the hiring of Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione — and how Joe C. landed Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley and Lon Kruger.

“Bob was incredibly well-prepared and (led with) his confidence, which sometimes people thought it was arrogance opposed to confidence, but he had confidence,” Castiglione said. “He had a way of enduring confidence in everyone around him, sort of like imploring his team to have the same will to succeed that he did.

“It worked magically, beautifully.”

On Riley’s promotion after Stoops’ sudden retirement in 2017, Castiglione described how he and Stoops felt about Riley two years earlier.

“Bob and I thought, ‘Hey, when you decide to retire sometime down the road, Coach Riley will be the guy, right?’” Castiglione said. “But we thought he would be a head coach for several years and then we would work to get (Riley) back (to OU). We had the right guy here and it made the smoothest transition. It was as seamless as can be.”

McMurphy and Goodman assess each Big 12 AD’s major hires and hand out report cards. Castiglione gets an A.

READ THE REST OF THE STORY AND RANKINGS HERE

