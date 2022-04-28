Report: Former Oklahoma G De'Vion Harmon Transferring to Texas Tech

Welcome back to the Big 12, De’Vion Harmon.

Harmon, who reportedly entered the transfer portal just earlier this after just one season at Oregon, is returning the conference he began his college career in, but this time with a different shade of red uniform on.

The former Sooner is taking his talents to Lubbock, TX and becoming a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, per a report by RedRaiderSports.

Harmon, a Texas native, saw his numbers take a slight downward dip from his final season with Oklahoma to his lone season with the Ducks last year.

The former 4-star recruit will now officially be on his third team in as many seasons, meaning he needs a waiver to be immediately eligible next season, which he has told RedRaiderSports that he has gotten.

Of course, Harmon’s decision to become a Red Raider means he will be making a return trip to Norman and playing in the Lloyd Noble Center next season.

"I have actually thought about that. That game will definitely bring a lot of emotions and nerves,” Harmon told RedRaiderSports about playing at OU again. “I don't know how the fans are going to treat me when I go back to Norman but it is going to be different. That game is going to be fun and it will definitely be a game that is circled on my calendar just like every other game but that game will mean something -- not saying it means more than the other games because every game matters but it will mean something because of the history with me playing in Oklahoma. I have nothing bad to say about Norman so I am excited to go back and play against them."

The schedule for next season has not yet been released, but it can be safely assumed that Texas Tech’s trip to Norman will be one of the more intriguing matchups next season thanks to Harmon’s return to the Lloyd Noble Center.