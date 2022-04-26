Skip to main content

Reports: Former Oklahoma Guard De'Vion Harmon to Enter Transfer Portal

Harmon will look for a new home after just one season with Oregon following spending his first two collegiate campaigns with the Sooners.

A former Sooner is on the move again.

After just one year with the Oregon Ducks, former Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon is entering his name into the transfer portal for the second time, according to multiple reports.

Harmon averaged 10.8 points and 31.4 minutes per game last season making 34 starts for the Ducks.

Out of Denton, TX, Harmon came to the Sooners as a 4-star point guard in the class of 2019, immediately assuming an important role for OU under previous head coach Lon Kruger.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his second season in Norman, the 2020-21 campaign, Harmon averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as one of one the team’s primary ball-handlers alongside Austin Reaves.

De'Vion Harmon

De'Vion Harmon

But, at the conclusion of the year and with a new coaching staff coming into OU after the retirement of Kruger, Harmon elected to look for a new home, landing with Oregon.

Given that this is Harmon’s second collegiate transfer and he is still an undergraduate student, he will need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for next season. 

Generic
Football

Oklahoma Shaping Up to be Players in the Next Wave of Transfer Portal Activity

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
Theo Wease
Football

Oklahoma's Theo Wease Searching For Breakout Year

By Ross Lovelace5 hours ago
Generic - pregame walk
Football

Here's How 1Oklahoma Will Work with Oklahoma Athletes for 'a Win-Win-Win'

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago
Danny Stutsman presser 2
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Spring Postgame

By John E. Hoover23 hours ago
BB- Blake Robertson
Baseball

Oklahoma 1B Blake Robertson Earns Big 12 Weekly Honors

By Josh CallawayApr 25, 2022
Cody Jackson - WCU
Football

Reports: Oklahoma WR Cody Jackson to Enter Transfer Portal

By Josh CallawayApr 25, 2022
FB - 2022 Spring Game, Key Lawrence, Jalil Farooq, Jaden Davis
Football

Oklahoma's Key Lawrence is Delighted by His Move to Safety

By Ryan ChapmanApr 25, 2022
Peyton Graham - 1
Football

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Finish Sweep of Kansas With Huge Win

By John E. HooverApr 24, 2022