Reports: Former Oklahoma Guard De'Vion Harmon to Enter Transfer Portal

Harmon will look for a new home after just one season with Oregon following spending his first two collegiate campaigns with the Sooners.

A former Sooner is on the move again.

After just one year with the Oregon Ducks, former Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon is entering his name into the transfer portal for the second time, according to multiple reports.

Harmon averaged 10.8 points and 31.4 minutes per game last season making 34 starts for the Ducks.

Out of Denton, TX, Harmon came to the Sooners as a 4-star point guard in the class of 2019, immediately assuming an important role for OU under previous head coach Lon Kruger.

In his second season in Norman, the 2020-21 campaign, Harmon averaged 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as one of one the team’s primary ball-handlers alongside Austin Reaves.

De'Vion Harmon Pool photo / Denny Medley

But, at the conclusion of the year and with a new coaching staff coming into OU after the retirement of Kruger, Harmon elected to look for a new home, landing with Oregon.

Given that this is Harmon’s second collegiate transfer and he is still an undergraduate student, he will need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible for next season.