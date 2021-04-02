Report: Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser 'weighing' offer to coach Oklahoma

As head coach of the Ramblers for the last eight seasons, his teams were 188-140.

Oklahoma could be close to hiring a basketball coach.

According to a tweet Friday from New York Times freelance journalist Adam Zagoria, Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser is "weighing a 6-year offer" to replace Lon Kruger as head coach at OU.

Citing unnamed sources, Zagoria on Thursday identified Moser as a "leading candidate" to take over at Oklahoma.

Zagoria also labeled North Texas coach Grant McCasland "in the mix" to move to Oklahoma. McCasland finalized a new contract extension with the Mean Green just this week.

Moser, 52, has a 293-241 record as a head coach, including a 6-1 record in the NCAA Tournament with the Ramblers.

Moser's star began to rise when he guided Loyola to the 2018 Final Four. This season, the Ramblers made the Sweet Sixteen.

Moser also was head coach for three seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock and four at Illinois State before taking the reins in Chicago in 2011-12.

Moser's record at Loyola is 188-140 in eight seasons.