Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma Assistant David Patrick Set to Become Head Coach at Sacramento State

Patrick was named to Porter Moser's first staff in Norman less than a year ago in May of 2021.

One of Oklahoma’s top assistant coaches is nearing a shot to run his own program.

Sooners associate head coach David Patrick appears to be moving on from Oklahoma after one season to become the new head coach at Sacramento State, per a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Patrick came to the Sooners less than a year ago on May 5, 2021 to join Porter Moser’s inaugural staff in Norman after spending the previous season with Arkansas.

A highly regarded assistant, Patrick has made several stops across his career that helped programs succeed in recruiting and in the win column.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This will be his second crack at a head coaching gig. After being an assistant with LSU from 2012-2016 and with TCU from 2016-2018, Patrick took over at UC Riverside prior to the 2018-2019 season.

In his second season with the Highlanders, Patrick led the program to 17 wins on the year — the most in UC Riverside’s history at the Division 1 level.

While the early indications have been very good for the Sooners in retaining key talent from last year’s team heading into next season, Moser apparently will now have to find a replacement on his staff for one of his key assistants.

Also worth watching will be what impact, if any, Patrick’s departure has on Oklahoma’s recruiting or even the current roster.

Eric Gray - WCU
Football

After Frustrating 2021 Campaign, Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Ready to 'Dominate' in 2022

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
USATSI_17714857
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Series Opener to No. 10 Texas

By Josh Callaway14 hours ago
Nicole May, Lynnsie Elam, OU Softball
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Start Weekend With Run Rule Victory Over UAB

By Ryan Chapman15 hours ago
Lebbeus Overton
Football

Oklahoma DT Target Picks Texas A&M

By John E. Hoover21 hours ago
Jordan Bowers
Other Sooners

Sooners Punch Ticket to Norman Regional Final

By Ross Lovelace22 hours ago
Peyton Bowen Battle 7v7 Highlights
Football

WATCH: 2023 4-Star Safety Peyton Bowen Battle 7v7 Highlights

By Josh CallawayApr 1, 2022
Harrington, Justin
Football

Confirmed: DB Justin Harrington is Back With Oklahoma

By Josh CallawayApr 1, 2022
Bob Stoops-Brent Venables visor
Football

Drake Stoops, Brent Venables Reunion Recalls Memories of Family Night, Play Days at Oklahoma

By John E. HooverApr 1, 2022