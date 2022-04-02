Patrick was named to Porter Moser's first staff in Norman less than a year ago in May of 2021.

One of Oklahoma’s top assistant coaches is nearing a shot to run his own program.

Sooners associate head coach David Patrick appears to be moving on from Oklahoma after one season to become the new head coach at Sacramento State, per a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Patrick came to the Sooners less than a year ago on May 5, 2021 to join Porter Moser’s inaugural staff in Norman after spending the previous season with Arkansas.

A highly regarded assistant, Patrick has made several stops across his career that helped programs succeed in recruiting and in the win column.

This will be his second crack at a head coaching gig. After being an assistant with LSU from 2012-2016 and with TCU from 2016-2018, Patrick took over at UC Riverside prior to the 2018-2019 season.

In his second season with the Highlanders, Patrick led the program to 17 wins on the year — the most in UC Riverside’s history at the Division 1 level.

While the early indications have been very good for the Sooners in retaining key talent from last year’s team heading into next season, Moser apparently will now have to find a replacement on his staff for one of his key assistants.

Also worth watching will be what impact, if any, Patrick’s departure has on Oklahoma’s recruiting or even the current roster.