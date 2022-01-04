Oklahoma Gets Three Key Players Back, Lose Two Bench Pieces vs. Baylor

Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes will return to the team tonight but Rick Issanza and Marvin Johnson will be out.

Oklahoma will be at full strength ahead of their biggest test of the season.

Per a release from the team, Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes have all cleared COVID protocols, and will be available for the Sooners to take on the No. 1-ranked Baylor Bears.

The Sooner trio missed Oklahoma’s Big 12 opener on Saturday night against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Tanner Groves is Oklahoma’s leading scorer on the season, averaging 14.2 points per game.

Tanner Groves Ty Russell / OU Athletics

Cortes and Jacob Groves are also important rotational pieces, as Moser said the Sooners need all the bodies they can get to defend at the levels they need to be competitive against the nation’s best.

However, while those three key players are returning to the team - two more Oklahoma players have entered health and safety protocols and will miss the game with the Bears.

Big man Rick Issanza and guard Marvin Johnson will be a no-go in Waco, making the Sooners bench a little bit thinner.

Both Issanza and Johnson have not been overly high-impact players so far this season, but should others see foul trouble they will now not be there to be leaned upon.

Oklahoma's collision with No. 1 Baylor is set for 6 p.m. CT tonight on ESPN2.