Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma F Akol Mawein Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The former No. 1 juco power forward reportedly entered the portal soon after assistant coach David Patrick landed the head coaching job at Sacramento State.

Oklahoma’s basketball roster apparently just got a little thinner — for now.

According to a post from verbalcommits.com, junior forward Akol Mawein has entered the transfer portal.

Mawein’s potential departure wasn’t unexpected. In addition to playing minimal minutes for the Sooners last season in Porter Moser’s first year, Mawein has deep personal ties to former OU assistant David Patrick, who recently took the head coaching job at Sacramento State.

Mawein, who was born in South Sudan and raised in Sydney, Australia — Patrick is also from Australia — played in 18 games last season, including 10 Big 12 Conference games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After playing in high school at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, the 6-foot-8, 221-pound Mawein became the No. 1 junior college power forward in the nation at Navarro College, where he averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman and 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds as a sophomore.

In his one season at OU, Mawein had his best two performances in back-to-back games against this year’s national champion (5 points and 4 rebounds in 14 minutes against Kansas) and last year’s national champion (6 points and 4 rebounds in 13 minutes against Baylor).

For the season, Mawein averaged 3.8 minutes, 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Mawein's departure is OU's second this week. True freshman Alston Mason also entered the transfer portal.

It's widely expected that coach Porter Moser will lean heavily on the transfer portal for next season, in addition to having already signed three incoming freshmen. OU loses three graduating seniors and is still waiting to learn senior Umoja Gibson's intentions (he'll test the NBA Draft waters) but is expected to have largely everyone else back from this year's team.

Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma Resurrecting Annual Coaches Caravan

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
FB - Wanya Morris
Football

Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris Needed a New Mindset to Attack His Second Year at OU

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
Softball - Tulsa Postgame (4-6-22)
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Tulsa 9-0

By Ryan Chapman17 hours ago
SB - Nicole May, Hall of Fame Classic
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: OU Continues Perfect Season With Run Rule Victory Over Tulsa

By Ryan Chapman18 hours ago
4-6 Brayden Willis
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Media Session

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
4-6 Brian Darby
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma WR Brian Darby Media Session

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
4-6 Joe Jon Finley
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma TE Coach Joe Jon Finley Press Conference

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
4-6 McKade Mettauer
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL McKade Mettauer Media Session

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago