REPORT: Oklahoma forward enters transfer portal

OU redshirt freshman Anyang Garang has reportedly entered the transfer portal
Another Oklahoma Sooner has reportedly decided to leave the basketball program. 

Per a report by SoonerScoop.com, redshirt freshman forward Anyang Garang has entered the transfer portal. 

A 3-star prospect in the 2019 class, Garang came to Oklahoma from the NBA Academy in Canberra, Australia.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward appeared in just five games for the Sooners in the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.8 minutes per appearance. 

Garang didn't appear during his 2019-20 redshirt season. 

Already, senior center Kur Kuath has announced his intentions to pursue a professional career, sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon has entered his name into the NBA Draft, and legendary head coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement from coaching.

There could still be roster turnover ahead for the Sooners, fresh off a season which came to a close against the No. 1-overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs in Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22.

Seniors Austin Reaves, Brady Manek and Alondes Williams all have still yet to announce whether they intend to utilize their extra year of eligibility awarded to all basketball players by the NCAA, or if they will follow in Kuath's footsteps and enter the professional ranks.

Basketball

