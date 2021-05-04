Report: Oklahoma hires Arkansas' David Patrick

New Sooners coach Porter Moser has completed his inaugural staff by hiring the Australia product and former UC Riverside head coach

Porter Moser has reportedly hired Arkansas’ David Patrick as associate head coach at Oklahoma.

The news was reported Tuesday afternoon by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on Twitter and fills out Moser's initial staff at OU.

Patrick, native of Melbourne, Australia, was associate head coach at Arkansas last season under Eric Musselman. Previously head coach at UC Riverside, Patrick was a finalist for two National Coach of the Year awards during his two seasons there from 2018-2020.

Patrick went 27-38 in two years at Riverside, including 17 wins in 2019 — tied for the most Division I wins in program history. He was named a finalist for the Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award for the most outstanding Division I mid-major men’s college coach, and the Ben Jobe Coach of the Year, for the top Division I minority coach.

At OU, Patrick will join K.T. Turner, who already holds the title of associate head coach, and Emanuel Dildy.

Patrick was scheduled to coach the Australian National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He helped lead the Boomers to a fourth-place finish in the 2019 FIBA World Championships.

Among the players Patrick has coached are Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova during their college careers at Saint Mary’s College (CA).

Patrick came to the U.S. in 1994, attended high school in Baton Rouge, LA, and played in college at Syracuse and Louisiana-Lafayette before playing professionally in Australia, England and Spain.

He’s coached at Nicholls State, Saint Mary’s, and LSU (2012-2016), where helped land No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons. Patrick also coached at TCU from 2016-18 before taking the Riverside job.

Patrick and his wife Cassie have two daughters.