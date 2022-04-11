Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

After a report earlier Monday that Elijah Harkless has entered the transfer portal, center Rick Issanza has reportedly done the same.

Apparently, the NCAA Transfer Portal is suddenly filling up with Sooners.

OU reportedly lost its second player of the day on Monday afternoon when center Rick Issanza entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal.

Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs.

Issanza, a 7-foot-1, 230-pound redshirt sophomore from Kinshasa, Congo, played in 12 games last season with one start. He averaged 4.1 minutes per game, and averaged 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds.

As a freshman in 2020-21, Issanza played in five games and averaged 0.8 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Issanza would be the fourth scholarship player to leave the Sooners roster already this offseason. Freshman Alston Mason and sophomore Akol Mawein also decided to explore the transfer portal last week OU is also coping with the graduation of super seniors Ethan Chargois, Marvin Johnson and Jordan Goldwire all graduated after transferring in before last season.