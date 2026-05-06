A Post-Spring Snapshot of Oklahoma's Third SEC Opponent of 2026, Kentucky

Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We continue with the Kentucky Wildcats.

It may seem like it gets easier after a month-long stretch that includes trips to Ann Arbor, Athens and Dallas, but this is the SEC — it's not supposed to be easy.

Will Stein's first season as Kentucky's head coach has brought a renewed sense of optimism in Lexington following the rather successful, but recently uninspiring Mark Stoops era. The Wildcats welcomed 29 transfers in an attempt to get the ball rolling quickly.

Oklahoma will treat its first matchup against a conference foe like Kentucky as either a playoff-clinching steppingstone — or a vital course correction if early-season stumbles have piled up.

Now that programs have turned the page away from spring ball, how do the Wildcats stack up heading into their first summer under a new head coach?

The Injury Front

It appears that Kentucky avoided major injuries during spring ball. Much of that has to do with Stein holding out 15 players from their spring game, as well as a handful of practices throughout March and April.

Many of those names will ring a bell for Sooner fans:

Nic Anderson

Jovantae Barnes

CJ Baxter

Xavier Daisy

Alex DiMartino

Ben Duncum

Hardley Gilmore IV

Sam Greene

Lance Heard

Cameron Miller Jr.

Kyle Mixon

Tovani Mizell

Davis McCray

Aba Selm

Jaden Smith

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Every player is expected back for the start of fall camp, fully healthy.

What Wildcat fans may find out is that a few of those names have made a career of living on the SEC's weekly availability report.

Former OU player Nic Anderson played at LSU last season to minimal success and missed the last handful of games — including the 17-13 Oklahoma win in Norman. Anderson's injury history is fairly long. While his talent is undeniable, his availability is always a question.

Jovantae Barnes appeared on last year’s availability report for OU's final seven games, though it had little to do with any physical limitations. Still, he's dealt with minor injuries during his career that had a tendency to never fully heal.

Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns

Georgia Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns

Kentucky Strength

For a transfer-heavy squad under new coaching, projecting team identity, much less strengths, remains a tall order in year one.

If some of their more influential players are healthy and available — former Longhorn CJ Baxter, Barnes, Anderson and left tackle Lance Heard — Stein's pro-style/spread option attack can be employed in theory.

Kenny Minchey, the transfer quarterback from Notre Dame, has good size and the background of a young, budding star at the position to suggest optimism. He's only seen action in 10 games during his time with the Irish and should be well-adapted to the college game to lead his own team under a new coach who is quarterback friendly.

Final Verdict

The Wildcats can be a test for any good defense considering Stein's background at Oregon.

For Oklahoma, the real challenge is dodging an emotional letdown after Texas. Win or lose in Dallas, the Sooners must stay sharp in Norman to deny Stein a signature victory. Last season, OU played perhaps its cleanest game of the year in a win over South Carolina following the Cotton Bowl debacle. Prior to that, Venables' short head-coaching tenure has seen wildly uneven success in post-Texas matchups.

From a personnel standpoint, Venables and Oklahoma are more than familiar with many of the impact players Kentucky will employ. UK's lack of depth on the offensive line could be exploited by one of the better pass rushes in the nation.

College football is weird, at times. Some instances see immediate success in year one at schools not known for football success — hello, Indiana? But Oklahoma is head and shoulders better than Kentucky at this point.