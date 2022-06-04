Skip to main content

Report: Oklahoma Makes Basketball Coaching Staff Addition

Matt Brady comes to the Sooners on the heels of OU having lost K.T. Turner to Kentucky and David Patrick having previously left to be the head coach at Sacramento State.

One of Oklahoma’s coaching vacancies reportedly has been filled.

After losing K.T. Turner to Kentucky earlier this week and David Patrick to Sacramento State earlier this offseason, the Sooners have added former Marist and James Madison head coach Matt Brady, per a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Brady, 56, is a seasoned coach who’s  been on a staff at the D-I level every season since his playing career ended in 1987.

He was the head coach at Marist from 2004-2008 before taking over at James Madison, where he led the program until 2016.

After serving as the director of player personnel for one season in 2017-2018 for Maryland, he moved to the Terrapins’ coaching staff as an assistant from 2018-2022.

Brady has deep East Coast ties as a New Jersey native who has spent his entire coaching career at programs in the Eastern Time Zone.

So, this is certainly a switch-up from Turner, who was more known for his Texas roots, and Patrick, who was credited with being a top-level international recruiter.

With Brady brought in, Porter Moser will have just one more spot to fill to complete his coaching staff going into his second season in Norman. 

