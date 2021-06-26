Report: Oklahoma Set to Host Sierra Canyon Star

A 4-star guard is reportedly holding off on announcing his commitment until he can get a look at Oklahoma.

Ramel Lloyd Jr., a 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard for the famous Sierra Canyon High School will officially visit the Sooners on June 29.

Porter Moser’s hire of former Arkansas assistant David Patrick continues to pay dividends, as Patrick and the Razorbacks appeared to have a decent chance of landing Lloyd.

After visiting Arkansas earlier in the week, Lloyd had initially set his commitment date for June 27, but the Sooners were able to convince Lloyd to hold off until he could get a first-hand look inside the OU program.

Lloyd is the No. 67-ranked player in the country according to 247 Sports, and is the No. 10-rated prospect out of California.

At Sierra Canyon, Lloyd plays alongside Bronny James and Zaire Wade, the children of NBA superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Lloyd has been busy since the NCAA Dead Period lifted at the start of June.

He has already visited Arkansas, Georgetown, Nebraska and Oregon over the past month.