Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Report: Oklahoma Set to Host Sierra Canyon Star

Four-star guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. will reportedly visit Norman on June 29.
Author:
Publish date:

A 4-star guard is reportedly holding off on announcing his commitment until he can get a look at Oklahoma.

Ramel Lloyd Jr., a 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard for the famous Sierra Canyon High School will officially visit the Sooners on June 29.

Porter Moser’s hire of former Arkansas assistant David Patrick continues to pay dividends, as Patrick and the Razorbacks appeared to have a decent chance of landing Lloyd.

After visiting Arkansas earlier in the week, Lloyd had initially set his commitment date for June 27, but the Sooners were able to convince Lloyd to hold off until he could get a first-hand look inside the OU program.

Lloyd is the No. 67-ranked player in the country according to 247 Sports, and is the No. 10-rated prospect out of California.

At Sierra Canyon, Lloyd plays alongside Bronny James and Zaire Wade, the children of NBA superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Lloyd has been busy since the NCAA Dead Period lifted at the start of June.

He has already visited Arkansas, Georgetown, Nebraska and Oregon over the past month. 

Porter Moser - Profile
Men's Basketball

Report: Oklahoma Set to Host Sierra Canyon Star

Ish Harris
Football

Top Linebacker Prospect Picks Texas A&M Over Oklahoma

Elliot Washington
Football

Oklahoma hosting pair of 2023 prospects this weekend

Trent Williams
Football

Oklahoma's Trent Williams Named Top 50 Player in the NFL

Webb-Levingston split
Other Sooners

Two Sooners up for Big 12 Athlete of the Year

Marcus Major - Texas
Football

Stepping up at Oklahoma: It's a Big Offseason for ... Marcus Major

Billy Sims 1978 Heisman 1
Football

Heisman memories: How Did Billy Sims Ever Win the Heisman? How Did he Not Win Two?

Yul Moldauer
Other Sooners

Oklahoma Gymnasts Post Strong Performance at Day 1 of U.S. Olympic Trials