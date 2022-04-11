Report: Porter Moser Loses Major Contributor to the Transfer Portal

Elijah Harkless has reportedly entered the transfer portal after he was initially expected to remain in Norman for the 2022-23 season.

More turnover is coming to Porter Moser’s roster.

Veteran guard Elijah Harkless has reportedly entered the transfer portal, VerbalCommits.com reported on Monday morning.

The news comes as a shock considering the guard appeared motivated to return to Norman next season after recovering from an injury that ended last season.

Harkless burst onto the scene for Lon Kruger during the 2020-21 season as a transfer from Cal State Northridge.

After starting the year waiting on the NCAA to approve his waiver for eligibility, Harkless got the clearance to suit up for the Sooners and immediately made an impact on the defensive end of the floor.

Players moving in and out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols allowed the San Bernardino, CA, native to take on a larger role in the offense, and Harkless finished his first season in Norman averaging 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The mass exodus following Kruger’s retirement and Moser’s arrival saw Harkless’ role grow entering this past season.

Alongside Umoja Gibson, Harkless quickly became one of OU’s go-to scoring options late.

Harkless averaged 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists this past year before his season ended abruptly.

The Sooner guard sustained an undisclosed injury in Oklahoma’s home loss to Texas that held him out of the rest of the year.

“I can’t wait to be back next year and shock the world,” Harkless wrote on Twitter and Instagram after announcing the season-ending injury.

It now appears Harkless will aim to shock the world elsewhere next year, as he joins guard Alston Mason and big man Akol Mawein as Sooners who have hit the portal since the season ended.

