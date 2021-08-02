Report: Trae Young Expected to Sign Max Extension with Atlanta Hawks

The deal will be for five years and $170 million with a supermax trigger that could take it up to $201.5 million.

A former Sooner has gotten himself paid.

Big time.

Per a report from The Athletic, former Oklahoma guard Trae Young is expected to sign a max extension with the Atlanta Hawks for five years and $170 million, with a supermax trigger that would bring it up to $201.5 million.

Young had a breakout year in 2021 lighting the league on fire to help take the Hawks to the playoffs and a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 63 games, Young averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game and was easily one of the best players in the entire league in the postseason - helping get Atlanta to within two wins of a berth in the NBA Finals.

After one season with Oklahoma, Young was selected No. 5 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks - but was famously dealt to the Hawks in exchange for the No. 4 overall pick Luka Doncic.

After most fans and media members viewed the trade as a big win for Dallas, Young definitely did a great job of narrowing the gap in 2021 with a stellar year and deep postseason run that showcased himself as a budding superstar.

Now, he's getting paid like one.

