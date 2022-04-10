Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands Power Forward via Transfer Portal

Sam Godwin, who hails from Moore, played last season for the Wofford Terriers.
Sam Godwin

Sam Godwin

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser apparently is already bringing in talent for next year from the transfer portal — and he’s keeping it local.

Moser, who had to build a roster almost from scratch in his first season, has begun replenishing for 2022-23 with Wofford forward Sam Godwin.

Godwin, who originally hails from Ada and Moore — he played in high school at Southmoore — is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He entered the transfer portal on March 23 and on Saturday announced his new destination via Instagram.

In his freshman season at Wofford, he played in 22 games with five starts, averaged 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game, and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team. He had eight double-figure scoring games, including a career-high 15 points against Carver.

For the season, he shot .621 from the field, was 1-of-2 from 3-point range and hit 68.6 percent from the free throw line.

At Class 6A Southmoore, Godwin was named Southmoore Male Athlete of the Year, was a coaches first-team All-State and Academic All-State as he averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game while leading the SaberCats to the 6A State Semifinals, where he was named to the All-Tournament team.

Moser has said he likes having players on the roster who grew up in Oklahoma, and said players like Ethan Chargois (Tulsa) and Marvin Johnson (Ardmore), who transferred to OU last year, were personally invested because they were raised around OU basketball.

SB - Hope Trautwein
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Clinch Series Victory in Lubbock With Run Rule of Texas Tech

By Ryan Chapman3 hours ago
FB - Justin Harrington
Football

Brent Venables Explains Justin Harrington's Unexpected Return at Oklahoma

By John E. Hoover7 hours ago
FB - Jeff Lebby, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Brent Venables is Excited for how Jeff Lebby's Offensive Tempo Will Benefit the Entire Team

By Ryan Chapman11 hours ago
USATSI_18046751
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Rally to Stun No. 4 Oklahoma State in Stillwater

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
SB - Jocelyn Alo
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Off to Best Start in School History After Demolition of Texas Tech

By Ryan ChapmanApr 8, 2022
Venables point
Football

Brent Venables Lays Out Format for Oklahoma Spring Game

By John E. HooverApr 8, 2022
4-8 BV
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference

By Josh CallawayApr 8, 2022
Brent Venables 3
Football

Brent Venables Pleas With to Sooner Nation to 'Show Up ... That's What Our Players Deserve'

By John E. HooverApr 8, 2022