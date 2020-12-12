Sooners set to take on Florida A&M in return to Lloyd Noble Center Saturday

Lon Kruger's team is back in action Saturday, and as the Sooners return to their home floor, they'll certainly be looking to improve their perimeter defense.

Oklahoma (2-1) is fresh off a 99-77 loss to Xavier, in which the Musketeers put on a three-point clinic behind sharpshooters Zach Freemantle and Nate Johnson. Xavier hit a school-record 19 three-point field goals in the runaway victory, connecting from behind the arc at a clip of 59 percent.

Senior forward Kur Kuath reacts to a foul call.

Fortunately, the Sooners' opponent Saturday isn't nearly as potent a foe. Florida A&M (0-3) comes to Norman in search of its first win behind meal-ticket guard M.J. Randolph, who leads the Rattlers in points, rebounds and assists.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma will look to channel the hot shooting that they displayed the last time they took the court in their own venue. Last Thursday, the Sooners opened their 2020-21 campaign with a 105-66 victory over UTSA, and Brady Manek drilled a career-high 8 three-pointers in the blowout. Trey Phipps also hit four times from behind the arc, and De'Vion Harmon cracked the 20-point barrier in the first game of his sophomore season.

Senior guard Austin Reaves will look to rebound from a down game against the Musketeers, as he managed just 13 points on the heels of a virtuoso performance against TCU. The Arkansas native singlehandedly sank the Frogs with 32 points and nine assists in an 82-78 triumph on Sunday.

Oklahoma enters the game a 25-point favorite. Tip-off from the Lloyd Noble Center is set for 4 p.m., with Fox Sports Southwest providing television coverage.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.