Sooners will add two skilled guards on National Signing Day

The Oklahoma Men’s basketball team will sign the first two building blocks of its 2021-22 recruiting class today.

Bijan Cortes, a 3-star point guard, was the first commit for the Sooners’ 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1 Kingfisher product verbally committed to OU in January over Oklahoma State and TCU.

He helped the Yellowjackets to an 81-3 record in his four seasons and a 47-game winning streak while averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

“OU just felt like home and the coaches there made me a main priority and they always text me telling me that I can be ‘that guy,’” Cortes told the Kingfisher Times & Free Press.

Cortes is joined in the recruiting class by 4-star guard C.J. Noland from Waxahachie, TX. The 6-3 guard made his commitment on his birthday in September. He signed with the Sooners over offers from Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A & M, Kansas State, Vanderbilt and others.

“My relationship with the coaching staff is really strong and they have a great pedigree there with coach Lon Kruger,” Noland said in a blog he authored for SI All-American. “He knows what he’s doing, and I believe in him and his system.”

The Sooners tip off the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against UTSA and is selling a limited number of season tickets while expecting 25 percent capacity this season.

Kruger will conduct a video press conference at noon Wednesday to discuss the additions of Cortes and Noland. SI Sooners will have coverage of Kruger’s press conference and the rest of Wednesday’s National Signing Day news.

