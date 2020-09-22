SI.com
The C.J. Noland Blog: This is Why I Committed to Oklahoma...

C.J. Noland

Waxahachie (Texas) shooting guard C.J. Noland announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday, picking the Sooners over Kansas State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Troy, Vanderbilt and TCU. Noland wrote an exclusive blog with SI All-American breaking down his thought process behind the decision.

Hey, what’s going on world, it’s C.J. Noland and I have just committed to Oklahoma! I just feel like this is the place that will develop me the most and the place where I’ll play the most.

My relationship with the coaching staff is really strong and they have a great pedigree there with Coach Lon Kruger. He knows what he’s doing, and I believe in him and his system.

Every two weeks we had a Zoom call with the staff and they really hit on everything that I needed to know. I compared that to the other schools and Oklahoma was the best fit for me.

Coach Pooh (Williamson) and Coach (Carlin) Hartman are the guys I talked to the most and they just keep telling me how well I would fit into their system because they like to have three point guards on the floor.

They’re planning to use me with ball screens and posting up smaller guards and things like that. I just feel like I fit perfectly in their system, so I was really comfortable there.

Just seeing Trae Young go there and have so much success in that system was definitely something that I thought about.

A lot of coaches can tell you that you can do different things in their system and have success, but to see Trae actually do it in that system was something that made their message stand out even more.

Of course I’m gonna be working hard now to bring some talented guys with me. My number one target is Daimion Collins. I’ve already been working on him a lot anyway so I’m gonna keep talking to him to try and get it done.

It’s wild because I haven’t actually been on a visit there; I’ve seen it driving through, but I trust the staff and I know it’s a great campus.

I’m so relieved to have this decision out of the way.

Man, it was stressful! I didn’t think it was gonna get this stressful, but now that it’s over with I’m just so happy to know where I’m going and feel good about it.

OK, guys I have to get back to work, but I had to give you a little more insight on what I was thinking with my decision. Thanks for reading!

Go Sooners!

Basketball

