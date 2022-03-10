Skip to main content

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Special Teams Spring Preview

SI Sooners' Josh Callaway previews the Oklahoma special teams heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway preview the Oklahoma special teams heading into the Sooners' 2022 spring camp.

