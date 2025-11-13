Oklahoma Embracing Its 'Road Dog' in Hopes to 'Kick Down the Door' in Tuscaloosa
NORMAN — With Bryant-Denny Stadium rarely forgiving visitors, No. 11 Oklahoma enters with the right mentality.
Throughout the 2025 season, the team has adopted a "road dog" moniker. The irony is that as of today, Oklahoma has only played in three true road games — Temple, South Carolina and Tennessee — yet, players like Taylor Wein will point out the Sooners are perfect in those contests.
"All of our away games, we've won," Wein said on Monday. "True away games, we've won. We're just used to that road dog mentality. We're gonna go there and kick the door down, ready to go. We're playing a great opponent."
Saturday's matchup against No. 4 Alabama is another playoff-type game for OU. Win, and you greatly increase your chances to get into the actual College Football Playoff. Lose, and you lose control of your own destiny.
When you're a team with high aspirations — which Oklahoma routinely is — you find your confidence with the successes you earn throughout the season. OU's road victories, particularly at South Carolina and Tennessee — two of the more difficult SEC environments — give players the confidence that they can focus on the field and their jobs.
"In a way, it’s a blessing because in away games, it’s quiet for us," David Stone said. "I’m so worried about the call, my job. Get my signal, put my hand in the dirt, process my job and responsibility. Communicate my job with my brother and time to go from there. We can communicate at a high level."
Past accomplishments are not a guarantee of future success. Oklahoma knows that each week in the SEC is its own type of playoff atmosphere. Defensive leaders like Gentry Williams know they have to create their own hype to stay engaged when they're away from the friendly confines of Norman.
"I think it's just a road dog mentality," Williams said. "We gotta bring our own juice, we gotta bring our own energy, and when we do that, we play as a team. I think it brings us together when you gotta do those two things, so we like that challenge and we're excited for it every week."
Brent Venables spoke about the grandiose nature of the matchup between Oklahoma and Alabama. "Two of the iconic brands in college football history," Venables said during his weekly press conference. "I think Oklahoma and Alabama are ranked first and second, since World War II, in total wins and maybe are tied for the most 11-win seasons in college football history."
History — both long term and short term — will factor in this game for Oklahoma. The Sooners are choosing to look at the short term — their road wins in conference — as the spring board for confidence heading into their game on Saturday.