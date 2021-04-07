WATCH: New Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser introductory press conference

The Sooners' new coach, fresh off Tuesday's flight from Chicago, is introduced by athletic director Joe Castiglione and takes questions from the local media

Oklahoma introduced its new men's basketball coach on Wednesday, and Sooner Nation seems all-in on Porter Moser.

The architect of Loyola Chicago's 2018 run to the Final Four and the man who made Sister Jean famous with his boundless energy and unrelenting positivity and suffocating defense said he welcomes the challenge of coaching in the Big 12, he embraces OU's football brand and he can't wait to get started "enhancing" the Sooner culture.

