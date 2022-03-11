WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals Postgame

Head coach Porter Moser, forward Ethan Chargois and guard Jacob Groves met with the media following the Sooners' 72-67 win over No. 3 Baylor.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser, forward Ethan Chargois and guard Jacob Groves' full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 72-67 win over the No. 3 Baylor Bears in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 10 in Kansas City.

