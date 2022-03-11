Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals Postgame

Head coach Porter Moser, forward Ethan Chargois and guard Jacob Groves met with the media following the Sooners' 72-67 win over No. 3 Baylor.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser, forward Ethan Chargois and guard Jacob Groves' full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 72-67 win over the No. 3 Baylor Bears in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 10 in Kansas City. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tiare Jennings - throw
Softball

Oklahoma Run Rules Baylor in Hawaii

By John E. Hoover57 minutes ago
MBB - Marvin Johnson, Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

March Moser: Oklahoma Stuns No. 3 Baylor at Big 12 Tournament

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Special Teams Spring Preview
Men's Basketball

WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Special Teams Spring Preview

By Josh Callaway4 hours ago
Jay Valai 2
Football

Oklahoma Coach Jay Valai's Career Track Was Fast, But He Was Drawn to Brent Venables

By John E. Hoover6 hours ago
Michael Turk
Football

2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: Special Teams

By Ryan Chapman11 hours ago
MBB - Jalen Hill, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Fighting For Its Postseason Life

By Ryan Chapman15 hours ago
FB - Kennedy Brooks, Pro Day
Football

Former Oklahoma Stars Put Best Foot Forward at Wednesday's Pro Day

By Ryan ChapmanMar 9, 2022
Jennie Baranczyk - closeup
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma’s Jennie Baranczyk Named Naismith Award Semifinalist

By John E. HooverMar 9, 2022