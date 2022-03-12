Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Semifinals Postgame

Head coach Porter Moser, forward Jalen Hill and guard Umoja Gibson met with the media following the Sooners' 56-55 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser, forward Jalen Hill and Umoja Gibson's full press conference following the Sooners' 56-55 loss to the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday, Mar. 11 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. 

