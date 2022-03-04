Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Press Conference

Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill met with the media on Friday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Kansas State.

Watch Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill's full media zoom conference from Friday, Mar. 4 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, KS.

