WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill TCU Postgame

Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill met with the media following the Sooners' 59-58 overtime loss to TCU.

Watch Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 59-58 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Fort Worth, TX.

