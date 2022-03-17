Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma G Jordan Goldwire Press Conference

Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire met with the media on Thursday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with St. Bonaventure in the second round of the NIT.

Watch Oklahoma guard Jordan Goldwire's full zoom press conference from Thursday, Mar. 17 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night in Norman. 

