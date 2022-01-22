Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Baylor Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 65-51 loss to No. 5 Baylor.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom press conference from Saturday, Jan. 22 following the Sooners' 65-51 loss to No. 5 Baylor. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Porter Moser 1-22 (Baylor Postgame)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Baylor Postgame

48 seconds ago
MBB - Jalen Hill, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Drops Fourth Straight Game, Loses to No. 5 Baylor at Home

52 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-22 at 3.48.06 PM
Football

'Relentlessly Committed' Brent Venables Greets Oklahoma Fans at Basketball Game

1 hour ago
MBB - Umoja Gibson, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Looking to Shake Three-Game Skid Against No. 5 Baylor

9 hours ago
Porter Moser 1-21 (Pre-Baylor)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

22 hours ago
Jordan Goldwire 1-21 (Pre-Baylor)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma G Jordan Goldwire Zoom

Jan 21, 2022
Gentry Williams
Football

Oklahoma Gearing Up for Major Recruiting Weekend

Jan 21, 2022
Generic - helmets
Football

Report: Oklahoma to Hire Eastern Michigan Special Teams Coordinator Jay Nunez

Jan 21, 2022