Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Oklahoma State Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 64-55 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 64-55 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Stillwater, OK. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Porter Moser 2-5 (Post-Oklahoma State)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Oklahoma State Postgame

43 seconds ago
MBB - Elijah Harkless, Bijan Cortes, Bedlam, Avery Anderson, Oklahoma State Cowboys
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Falls to Oklahoma State in Bedlam

58 minutes ago
MBB - Bijan Cortes, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Looking for Emotional Boost in Bedlam Battle

6 hours ago
Ashton Cozart Highlights
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 2023 WR Commit Ashton Cozart Highlights

20 hours ago
Ashton Cozart 5-LOGO
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Talented 2023 WR

20 hours ago
TK-Jeremiah Criddell
Football

Oklahoma DB Jeremiah Criddell Stepping Away From Playing Football

21 hours ago
Porter Moser 2-4 (Pre-Oklahoma State)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

23 hours ago
Bijan Cortes 2-4 (Pre-Oklahoma State)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma G Bijan Cortes Press Conference

23 hours ago