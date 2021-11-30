Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 14 Florida.
    Watch Oklahoma head basketball coach Porter Moser's full press conference from Tuesday, Nov. 30 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 14 Florida on Wednesday night in Norman. 

