Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media ahead of the Sooners' matchup with UT-Arlington on Sunday.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full media zoom call from Friday, Dec. 17 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with UT-Arlington on Sunday in Norman.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    Porter Moser 12-17 (Pre-UTA)
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

    33 seconds ago
    Brent Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma Officially Announces Hiring of Three Assistant Coaches

    2 hours ago
    Brent Venables, Caleb Kelly
    Football

    Brent Venables' Oklahoma Will Carefully Embrace the Transfer Portal

    6 hours ago
    Brent Venables - presser
    Football

    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 102

    16 hours ago
    Nick Evers
    Football

    How Brent Venables Found Oklahoma's Next Great Quarterback

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16755194
    Football

    Dillon Gabriel's Transfer to UCLA Could be Good News for Oklahoma

    Dec 16, 2021
    Pat Fields, OU-Texas, Texas Longhorns
    Football

    Oklahoma S Pat Fields Named First-Team Academic All-American

    Dec 16, 2021
    Kaden Helms
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: TE Kaden Helms

    Dec 16, 2021