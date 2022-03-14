WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Monday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Missouri State in the NIT.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Monday, Mar. 14 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Missouri State Bears in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night in Norman.

