Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Monday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Missouri State in the NIT.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Monday, Mar. 14 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Missouri State Bears in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

3-14 Jalen Hill (Pre-NIT)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Press Conference

By Josh Callaway55 minutes ago
USATSI_17714886
Baseball

Oklahoma-Texas Series Relocating to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
Andrew Raym
Football

Oklahoma Starting 11: Center Andrew Raym

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
Taylor Robertson, Kennady Tucker, Madi Williams, Skylar Vann
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament Opener Tip Time, Broadcast Information Set

By Josh Callaway5 hours ago
Baranczyk
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Selection Sunday Press Conference

By Josh Callaway17 hours ago
MBB - Marvin Johnson, 2022 Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma's First-Round NIT Opponent Revealed

By Ryan Chapman19 hours ago
BSB - Kendall Pettis
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Complete Sweep of UTSA

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
Jennie Baranczyk - Taylor Robertson
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma Will Host NCAA Tournament Game, Draws 4-Seed vs. IUPUI

By John E. Hoover20 hours ago