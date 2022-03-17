WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Thursday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with St. Bonaventure in the second round of the NIT.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full zoom press conference from Thursday, Mar. 17 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night in Norman.

