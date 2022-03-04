Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Friday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Kansas State.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full media zoom conference from Friday, Mar. 4 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in Manhattan, KS. 

