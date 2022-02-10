Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Tech Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following the Sooners' 70-55 win over No. 9 Texas Tech.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser's full postgame zoom press conference following the Sooners' 70-55 win over the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday, Feb. 9 in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Moser 2-9
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Tech Postgame

35 seconds ago
MBB - Umoja Gibson, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Upsets No. 9 Texas Tech Behind Umoja Gibson's Massive Night

45 minutes ago
Gentry Williams - Horns down
Football

Gentry Williams Signs With Oklahoma: Venables 'Made Me a Priority, and I Appreciate That'

4 hours ago
Freeman Signing
Football

Local WR Gavin Freeman Signs With Oklahoma: 'OU Was a Late Blessing'

5 hours ago
Dillon Gabriel
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 109

8 hours ago
Perrion Winfrey - Senior Bowl
Football

Eleven Oklahoma Players Invited to NFL Combine

11 hours ago
FB- Dillon Gabriel, UCF
Football

Dillon Gabriel 'Grateful' to be at Oklahoma After Portal Journey

13 hours ago
MBB - Umoja Gibson
Men's Basketball

With Texas Tech up Next, Oklahoma Has An Opportunity to Get Well Fast

16 hours ago