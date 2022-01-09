Skip to main content
WATCH: Oklahoma-Iowa State Highlights

SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 79-66 win over No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Watch SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 79-66 win over the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Lloyd Noble Center to improve to 12-3 on the season. 

