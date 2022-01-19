Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma-Kansas Highlights

Watch SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 67-64 loss to No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Lloyd Noble Center to fall to 12-6. 

