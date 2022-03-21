WATCH: Oklahoma NIT Second Round Postgame

Head coach Porter Moser and guard Umoja Gibson met with the media following the Sooners' 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser and guard Umoja Gibson's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 70-68 loss to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Sunday, Mar. 20 in the second round of the NIT in Norman.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.