WATCH: Oklahoma NIT Second Round Postgame

Head coach Porter Moser and guard Umoja Gibson met with the media following the Sooners' 70-68 loss to St. Bonaventure.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser and guard Umoja Gibson's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 70-68 loss to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Sunday, Mar. 20 in the second round of the NIT in Norman. 

