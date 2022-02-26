Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Highlights

SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 66-62 overtime win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon in Norman.

Watch SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 66-62 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Norman to improve to 15-14 on the season. 

