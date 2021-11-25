Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Oklahoma Players Houston Baptist Postgame w/Highlights

    Oklahoma guards Jordan Goldwire and Elijah Harkless met with the media following the Sooners' 57-40 win over Houston Baptist.
    Author:

    Watch Oklahoma guards Jordan Goldwire and Elijah Harkless' full postgame media zooms along with game highlights following the Sooners' 57-40 win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday, Nov. 24 in Norman. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Read More

    HBU Highlights
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma Players Houston Baptist Postgame w/Highlights

    just now
    Porter Moser Houston Baptist Postgame
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma Head Coach Porter Moser’s Press Conference

    8 minutes ago
    Jordan Goldwire
    Men's Basketball

    Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start to Beat Houston Baptist

    1 hour ago
    Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley
    Football

    Oklahoma's Finishing Stretch is Daunting, But Sooners Say They're Prepared for the Challenge

    2 hours ago
    Caleb Williams - TCU crowd CROP
    Football

    Caleb Williams Must Find Consistency to Propel Oklahoma to Bedlam Victory

    15 hours ago
    Moser - THUMB
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser Zoom

    Nov 23, 2021
    OKST Presser Wrap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Oklahoma State Week

    Nov 23, 2021
    Lincoln Riley-Marcus Major
    Football

    Lincoln Log: Why Bedlam Storylines are All Over the Chart for Oklahoma

    Nov 23, 2021