WATCH: Oklahoma Players NIT First Round Postgame

Oklahoma guards Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson met with the media following the Sooners' 89-72 win over Missouri State in the first round of the NIT.

Watch Oklahoma guards Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson's full press conference following the Sooners' 89-72 win over the Missouri State Bears on Tuesday, Mar. 15 in the first round of the NIT in Norman.

