Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma's Jennie Baranczyk and Porter Moser at the Sooner Caravan in Amarillo

Both Oklahoma basketball coaches spoke to fans at the OU Coaches Caravan on May 10 in Amarillo.

Watch as Oklahoma basketball coaches Jennie Baranczyk and Porter Moser speak to a crowd of Sooner fans at the OU Coaches Caravan stop in Amarillo, TX, from May 10.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MBB- Porter Moser
Men's Basketball

Despite Portal Madness, Porter Moser is Still Trying to Build Oklahoma From the Ground Up

By Ryan Chapman1 hour ago
FB - Davis Beville
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 123

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
FB - JJ Hester
Football

Sooners Land Missouri Transfer Javian Hester

By Ross Lovelace16 hours ago
Lyons dirty v. FSU 1
Softball

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons Selected As Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
SB - Jordy Bahl
Softball

Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl Wins Big 12 Freshman, Co-Pitcher of the Year

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
SB - Patty Gasso
Softball

Oklahoma's Patty Gasso Named Big 12 Coach of the Year for Tenth Straight Season

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
Lead, Alo 96
Softball

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Named Big 12 Player of the Year

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
FB - Brent Venables, 2022 Spring Game
Football

Brent Venables Working to Avoid 'Energy Vampires' on the Recruiting Trail at Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman20 hours ago