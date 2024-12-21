Oklahoma LB Kip Lewis Sees Armed Forces Bowl as Growth Opportunity
As Danny Stutsman departs from Oklahoma, Kip Lewis seems to be the next man up.
A redshirt sophomore linebacker in 2024, Lewis was one of the Sooners’ better defenders. In addition to his 28 solo tackles, Lewis intercepted two passes, running both of them back for touchdowns.
Lewis hopes to be the leader that Stutsman was over his four years at OU. But his goal isn’t to be a Stutsman clone.
“I feel like I'm my own player and my own leader in how I do things,” Lewis said. “Danny's a great player, great leader. Taught me everything I need to know. I think I'm just my own person. I don't think I need to step into his role and be the Danny. There's only one."
Lewis played and started in all 12 of the Sooners’ games in the 2024 season. It was his second season as a regular on OU’s defense after playing in just two games as a true freshman.
In Oklahoma’s first season as an SEC squad, Lewis and his defensive counterparts saw plenty of offensive stars. Between Garrett Nussmeier at LSU and Quinn Ewers at Texas, there was never really a dull moment for the Sooners during conference play.
Lewis will see a different type of challenge at the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy.
WATCH: Navy HC Brian Newberry Ahead of Armed Forces Bowl vs. Oklahoma
The Midshipmen — like the other service academies — run a triple-option offense. While Navy, Army and Air Force struggle to get the highly-touted recruits that other programs draw, the unconventional offense sets them apart.
Thankfully for Lewis, this style of offense isn’t new.
“I'm a little used to it. So it's been a minute since I played it, but it brought me back to my roots playing the Wing-T. There's a team called Pleasant Grove out there in Texas, so they used to give me a run for my money back in the day."
Navy finished the regular season 9-3. The Midshipmen started the season 6-0 before losing three times in a four-game span.
They ended the season well, though, beating both East Carolina and Army by double digits to end the regular season.
Lewis and multiple of his teammates tuned in as the Midshipmen beat Army in the annual rivalry game.
“They showed a lot of fight, a lot of grit,” Lewis said. “I think that's an important key into playing football."
Lewis will play only one more game as an underclassman. Then, he’ll step into the role of other defensive leaders the Sooners have seen recently, whether that’s Stutsman, Billy Bowman Jr., Woodi Washington or others.
Games like the Armed Forces Bowl will help him get there.
“Just always having to bring my best effort every day,” Lewis said. “Just bringing everything I've got. Just every day, I bring my value into whatever that is, whatever I've gotta do for my team. I think it'll be a big role."
The Sooners will battle the Midshipmen on Dec. 27 in Fort Worth. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.