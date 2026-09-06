Oklahoma-Michigan Will Have SEC Officiating Crew
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NORMAN — For Michigan fans, the last moments of Saturday's wild finish between the Wolverines and Western Michigan might've brought up feelings of the 2007 Appalachian State loss.
Or, after the controversial finish, being on the other side of a Hail Mary after losing on such a play in the 1994 showdown with Kordell Stewart and Colorado.
For Oklahoma fans, it brought up memories of the 2006 finish at Oregon, where replay review officials .
That ending brought about change in college athletics that remains, and will benefit the Sooners this week when they travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the Wolverines.
After that 2006 finish, the Big 12 began contracting to use its officials in non-conference road games. The practice spread and is now the norm when power conference teams square off.
The contract for Saturday's game between the Sooners and Wolverines, signed in 2014, includes such a clause.
"The officials, including replay officials and the replay system to be utilized, for the game on September 6, 2025, shall be appointed by the athletics conference of which the University of Michigan is a member, and the officials, including replay officials, and the replay system to be utilized, for the game on September 12, 2026, shall be appointed by the athletics conference of which the University of Oklahoma is a member," the relevant clause in the contract reads.
The contract was obtained by Sooners on SI via an open records request.
The contract calls for the visiting team in both games to be paid $750,000 by March 1 following each scheduled contest while a $1 million buyout by the team backing out if the sides don't mutuaully agree to cancel the game, except if the cancellation occurs due to weather, etc.
That doesn't figure to come into play for this contract.
Oklahoma beat Michigan 24-13 in Norman last season.
The Sooners opened their season with a 51-0 win over UTEP on Friday.
Michigan trailed by five with 35 seconds left from its own 25 after a Western Michigan field goal and touchback.
With nine seconds remaining from the Western Michigan 47, Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood heaved a Hail Mary to the back of the end zone that was unsuccessful, and the Broncos celebrated an apparent win.
But after a review, one second was put back on the clcok, giving Michigan another shot at the Hail Mary.
This time, Underwood connected with JJ Buchanan at the front of the end zone, giving the Wolverines a 13-12 victory.
Michigan paid Western Michigan $1.5 million for the contest, according to MLive.
The Wolverines matchup with Western Michigan used Big Ten officiating crews and replay officials.
Following the game, the Big Ten released a statement, plus audio and video from the replay booth, saying one second remained on the clock when Western Michigan safety Micah Davis touched the ball after launching into the air from out of bounds.
The Sooners and Wolverines will play at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Big House. The game will be televised on Fox.
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Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.