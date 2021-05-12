Cowboys Top Oklahoma in Final Regular Season Bedlam Matchup

Meeting up at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma State coasted past the Sooners 7-3.

In the final non-conference Bedlam matchup of the year, the Cowboys took advantage of the free passes issued from the Sooner staff to close the regular season 3-2 against OU.

The Sooner pitching woes started with the second batter of the game.

OU pitchers Dalton Fowler and Ben Abram combined for four walks in the top of the fourth, as Abram allowed the first Cowboy run to score when he surrendered a bases loaded walk to OSU right fielder Cade Cabbiness.

Fowler put the Oklahoma bullpen behind the eight ball right from the jump, as he was withdrawn from the game after facing just four batters.

Escaping the first inning after only giving up the single run, the Sooners looked to battle back in the bottom of the second.

Back-to-back singles Conor McKenna and Jace Bohrofen set the table for Brandon Zaragoza to lay down a beautiful bunt down the third base line. As OSU third basemen Christian Encarnacion-Strand attacked the ball, he overthrew first base, sending the ball up the right field line and allowing McKenna to come all the way home and score.

The Cowboys would wrestle back control of the contest in the top of the fourth inning.

Capitalizing on a pair of walks and hit batters, OSU would bat around the order, scoring four runs on just two hits for the inning.

Two innings later, back-to-back RBI singles by Cabbiness and Justin Campbell would extend the Oklahoma State lead to 7-1.

The Sooners added a pair of runs to round out the game. Peyton Graham hit an eighth inning a solo home run off of Oklahoma State shortstop-turned-pitcher Hueston Morrill.

Then in the ninth, a two-out single by Kendall Pettis cut the score down to 7-3, where it would remain.

With nine different pitchers seeing action, the OU staff combined to walk or hit 11 Cowboy batters as the Sooners struggled to find the strike zone all night.

Graham, Jimmy Crooks, Tyler Hardman and Brett Squires, the top of Oklahoma’s lineup, didn’t help matters either. The top four hitters in the lineup combined to go 1-of-14 in the batters box on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma returns to Big 12 play this weekend as they will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the penultimate series of the regular season.

Game 1 between the Sooners and the Red Raiders will take place on Friday at L. Dale Mitchell Park, with first pitch coming at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SoonerSports.tv.