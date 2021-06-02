Sports Illustrated home
Five Sooners Land All-America Honors

Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings and Jayda Coleman all were named first team, while two other Sooners earned second-team accolades.
On the eve of the College World Series, the awards keep rolling in for Oklahoma softball.

The Sooners landed three players on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-America list on Wednesday, and two others earned a spot on the second team.

Senior slugger Jocelyn Alo and freshmen Tiare Jennings and Jayda Coleman all made first team, while junior shortstop Grace Lyons and sophomore Kinzie Hansen were second-team.

Alo and Jennings — the national player of the year and the national freshman of the year — were both unanimous selections.

All five Sooners are hitting better than .400 this season, and all but Coleman have hit double-digit home runs.

The top-seeded Sooners take on James Madison University at 11 a.m. Thursday in the opening game of the College World Series at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

