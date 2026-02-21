No. 1 Oklahoma Tops No. 2 LSU in Front of Record Crowd

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — In the most anticipated meet of the season, the No. 1 Oklahoma women's gymnastics team claimed a 198.125-197.925 victory over No. 2 LSU in front of a record crowd of 10,234 fans.

The Sooners topped their previous attendance record of 10,177, set in 2019 in a showdown with UCLA.

"This was a huge night for many reasons," head coach K.J. Kindler said. "First of all, the attendance record that was last set in 2019. That was an amazing memory of mine when UCLA came here and you could feel the energy in the building was totally different. Sooner fans came out big for this and we are really grateful for that."

This was the second meeting between the two squads this season after competing at the Sprouts Collegiate Quad in January. That meet saw the two squads tie before a six-score tiebreaker gave the Sooners the title. OU is now 5-2 in regular season dual meets featuring the No. 1 and No. 2 teams.

Lily Pederson earned a career-high 39.650 in the all-around, her first career mark over 39.600. Mackenzie Estep also notched a career best with a 39.450. Addison Fatta added a 39.650 of her own, her fifth score of 39.600 or higher this season.

"I was really happy with my performance," Pederson said. "I feel like today I just went out there and had fun and did what I've been doing in practice and trusted that."

The vault squad showed out in the opening rotation as the Sooners led 49.575-49.425. Elizabeth Blessey started the night off with a bang, earning a career-high 9.975 as she stuck her front handspring pike-half cold.

"Lizzy set the tone for the whole night," Kindler said. "She got the highest (OU) score of the night, on any event, in the very first routine of the night. To be able to do that is huge and she's new to the vault lineup this year. She's gaining a lot experience, but to do something like that, it was an amazing moment."

Pederson showed off a strong Yurchenko 1.5 in the No. 2 spot for a 9.90, followed by a 9.85 from Faith Torrez. Estep continued her impressive streak on vault with a 9.90, her sixth mark of 9.90 or better on the season. In the No. 5 spot, Elle Mueller notched a 9.875 on her 1.5 and Fatta anchored with a 9.925.

OU maintained a narrow 99.175-98.900 lead after a season-high 49.600 on bars. Pederson and Fatta were the highlights on the second rotation as the duo notched matching 9.95s to share the event title. In the anchor spot, Torrez added a 9.925 as she nailed her double layout dismount. Ella Murphy showed off her impressive lines and strong handstands for a 9.90, while Estep added a 9.875. In the No. 3 spot, Hannah Scheible tallied a 9.775.

"We made a switch halfway through the season and decided to put Lily first," Kindler said. "The reason she's first is because she's incredibly consistent and very confident. She nailed that routine and it was exciting to see."

Ahead 148.675-148.375 after a 49.500 on beam. Fatta showed why Kindler entrusted her with the leadoff spot as she recorded a 9.90 to start the third rotation. Estep, appearing in the lineup for just the second time this season, added a 9.800 in the No. 2 spot. Murphy recorded her seventh mark of 9.85 or higher on the season with a 9.875, sticking her back handspring gainer full dismount. Pederson was strong and steady on the beam, putting up a 9.90 in the No. 4 spot. Mueller bested her career high, set last week at Florida, with a 9.950 as she stuck her roundoff 1.5 dismount. Torrez anchored with a 9.875.

"I've seen great growth in Elle on balance beam," Kindler said. "I feel like she's in a rhythm. It takes great confidence to do balance beam, especially in a matchup like this. Elle's grown so much and she's always been a floor favorite, but she's really blossoming right now."

A 49.450 on floor clinched the meet for Oklahoma. Pederson closed out her career night with a 9.90 in the leadoff spot, followed by a 9.90 from Murphy. Estep and Fatta's high energy routines earned matching 9.875s, while Mueller added a 9.90 on a stunning routine.

The Sooners will stay home to host Auburn on Friday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m., before heading to Arkansas for the final SEC regular season meet of the year on Friday, March 6.